'Pretty Deadly: The Rat' Trailer Teases 1930s Revival of the Acclaimed Comic
Ahead of the much anticipated return of Kelly Sue DeConnick and Emma Ríos’ Image Comics series Pretty Deadly next month, a trailer for the new storyline — which moves the story forward into 1930s Hollywood — has been released. Prepare to meet the Reaper of Thirst… and the Rat.
September’s first issue of the five-issue series Pretty Deadly: The Rat will mark the first Pretty Deadly release since 2016’s Pretty Deadly No. 10, which finished the second storyline of DeConnick and Ríos’ supernatural series, which launched in 2013 with a western tale before switching to the trenches of World War I for the sequel.
The constant throughout the run are a race of immortals, which includes Deathface Ginny — a figure who’ll find herself in an unusual position in The Rat when she ends up recruited to uncover the truth behind the apparent suicide of Clara Fields, a young filmmaker in Hollywood in 1933.
During its first ten-issue run, Pretty Deadly was nominated for a number of awards, including Eisner Award nominations for DeConnick as best writer, Ríos as best penciler/inker, and Jordie Bellaire as best colorist. Since the series’ last appearance, DeConnick has started an acclaimed run on DC’s Aquaman, while Ríos has been working on her own Mirror comic book series for Image Comics.
DeConnick and Ríos’ trailer for The Rat, made in partnership with Make Stuff Studios, offers a tease of the central mystery in the new storyline, a glimpse of the aesthetic of the new series — and a chance to see Ginny again for the first time in years. Watch the video below; Pretty Deadly: The Rat will be available in comic stores and digitally Sept. 4.
by Graeme McMillan
by Richard Newby
