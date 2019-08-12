'Pretty Deadly: The Rat' Trailer Teases 1930s Revival of the Acclaimed Comic

The constant throughout the run are a race of immortals, which includes Deathface Ginny — a figure who’ll find herself in an unusual position in The Rat when she ends up recruited to uncover the truth behind the apparent suicide of Clara Fields, a young filmmaker in Hollywood in 1933.

During its first ten-issue run, Pretty Deadly was nominated for a number of awards, including Eisner Award nominations for DeConnick as best writer, Ríos as best penciler/inker, and Jordie Bellaire as best colorist. Since the series’ last appearance, DeConnick has started an acclaimed run on DC’s Aquaman, while Ríos has been working on her own Mirror comic book series for Image Comics.

DeConnick and Ríos’ trailer for The Rat, made in partnership with Make Stuff Studios, offers a tease of the central mystery in the new storyline, a glimpse of the aesthetic of the new series — and a chance to see Ginny again for the first time in years. Watch the video below; Pretty Deadly: The Rat will be available in comic stores and digitally Sept. 4.