HEAT VISION

'Pretty Deadly: The Rat' Trailer Teases 1930s Revival of the Acclaimed Comic

by Graeme McMillan
Kelly Sue DeConnick and Emma Ríos' supernatural series returns for the first time in three years this September.
Emma Ríos/Image Comics
Kelly Sue DeConnick and Emma Ríos' supernatural series returns for the first time in three years this September.

Ahead of the much anticipated return of Kelly Sue DeConnick and Emma Ríos’ Image Comics series Pretty Deadly next month, a trailer for the new storyline — which moves the story forward into 1930s Hollywood — has been released. Prepare to meet the Reaper of Thirst… and the Rat.

September’s first issue of the five-issue series Pretty Deadly: The Rat will mark the first Pretty Deadly release since 2016’s Pretty Deadly No. 10, which finished the second storyline of DeConnick and Ríos’ supernatural series, which launched in 2013 with a western tale before switching to the trenches of World War I for the sequel.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The constant throughout the run are a race of immortals, which includes Deathface Ginny — a figure who’ll find herself in an unusual position in The Rat when she ends up recruited to uncover the truth behind the apparent suicide of Clara Fields, a young filmmaker in Hollywood in 1933.

During its first ten-issue run, Pretty Deadly was nominated for a number of awards, including Eisner Award nominations for DeConnick as best writer, Ríos as best penciler/inker, and Jordie Bellaire as best colorist. Since the series’ last appearance, DeConnick has started an acclaimed run on DC’s Aquaman, while Ríos has been working on her own Mirror comic book series for Image Comics.

DeConnick and Ríos’ trailer for The Rat, made in partnership with Make Stuff Studios, offers a tease of the central mystery in the new storyline, a glimpse of the aesthetic of the new series — and a chance to see Ginny again for the first time in years. Watch the video below; Pretty Deadly: The Rat will be available in comic stores and digitally Sept. 4.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. James Wan's Atomic Monster Picks Up Horror Book 'The Troop'
    by Borys Kit
  2. 'The HEK Treasury' Showcases Three Creators' Commitment to One Comic Vision
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Richard Newby
  4. by Richard Newby
  5. by Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Pretty Deadly: The Rat' Trailer Teases 1930s Revival of the Acclaimed Comic
by Graeme McMillan
2.
Drake Becomes First Soloist to Pass 200 Appearances on Billboard Hot 100 Chart
by Xander Zellner, Billboard
3.
Ava DuVernay Bringing 'When They See Us' Subjects as Her Emmy Dates
by Kirsten Chuba
4.
Ryan Murphy and 'When They See Us' Win Big at AAFCA Television Honors
by Alex Cramer
5.
Emmys: A Guide to This Year's Music and Lyrics Nominees
by Katherine Schaffstall