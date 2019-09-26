HEAT VISION

Nicolas Cage Hunts Exotic Animals, Dodges Assassins in 'Primal' Trailer

by Abid Rahman
Directed by Nick Powell, the film also stars Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, LaMonica Garrett and Michael Imperioli.
'Primal'   |   Courtesy of Lionsgate
Directed by Nick Powell, the film also stars Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, LaMonica Garrett and Michael Imperioli.

Big game hunter Nicolas Cage faces a race against time to capture a rare white jaguar and skilled assassin in the new trailer for Primal.

Ordinarily with these trailer posts, The Hollywood Reporter would provide a brief plot synopsis and explain the trailer, but Lionsgate's own description of the film is so good we are going to quote it verbatim right here: 

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

When Frank Walsh (Nicolas Cage), a hunter and collector of rare and exotic animals, bags a priceless white jaguar for a zoo, he figures it’ll be smooth sailing to a big payday. But the ship bearing Frank’s precious cargo has two predators caged in its hold: the cat, and a political assassin being extradited to the U.S. After the assassin breaks free – and then frees the jaguar – Frank feverishly stalks the ship’s cramped corridors in hot pursuit of his prey, right up until the thrilling, unpredictable climax.

Directed by Nick Powell, who worked with Cage on the 2014 period epic Outcast, Primal also stars Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, LaMonica Garrett and Michael Imperioli.

Primal will hit theaters and be available to stream on demand on Nov. 8. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Landmark Theatres Bans Costumes at 'Joker' Screenings to Ensure Customers Feel "Comfortable"
    by Pamela McClintock
  2. Marvel's Kevin Feige and the Future of 'Star Wars'
    by Richard Newby
View All
  1. by Borys Kit
  2. by Patrick Shanley
  3. by Richard Newby
  4. by Aaron Couch
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Nicolas Cage Hunts Exotic Animals, Dodges Assassins in 'Primal' Trailer
by Abid Rahman
2.
'Sister Aimee': Film Review
by Beandrea July
3.
'The Endless Trench' ('La Trinchera Infinita'): Film Review | San Sebastián 2019
by Jonathan Holland
4.
WarnerMedia Inclusion Report Shows Workforce Gender Parity, Room for Improvement Elsewhere
by Rebecca Sun
5.
CBS Launches Branded Stages Canada Studio in Toronto
by Etan Vlessing