Nicolas Cage Hunts Exotic Animals, Dodges Assassins in 'Primal' Trailer

When Frank Walsh (Nicolas Cage), a hunter and collector of rare and exotic animals, bags a priceless white jaguar for a zoo, he figures it’ll be smooth sailing to a big payday. But the ship bearing Frank’s precious cargo has two predators caged in its hold: the cat, and a political assassin being extradited to the U.S. After the assassin breaks free – and then frees the jaguar – Frank feverishly stalks the ship’s cramped corridors in hot pursuit of his prey, right up until the thrilling, unpredictable climax.

Directed by Nick Powell, who worked with Cage on the 2014 period epic Outcast, Primal also stars Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, LaMonica Garrett and Michael Imperioli.

Primal will hit theaters and be available to stream on demand on Nov. 8.