Nicolas Cage Hunts Exotic Animals, Dodges Assassins in 'Primal' Trailer
Big game hunter Nicolas Cage faces a race against time to capture a rare white jaguar and skilled assassin in the new trailer for Primal.
Ordinarily with these trailer posts, The Hollywood Reporter would provide a brief plot synopsis and explain the trailer, but Lionsgate's own description of the film is so good we are going to quote it verbatim right here:
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
When Frank Walsh (Nicolas Cage), a hunter and collector of rare and exotic animals, bags a priceless white jaguar for a zoo, he figures it’ll be smooth sailing to a big payday. But the ship bearing Frank’s precious cargo has two predators caged in its hold: the cat, and a political assassin being extradited to the U.S. After the assassin breaks free – and then frees the jaguar – Frank feverishly stalks the ship’s cramped corridors in hot pursuit of his prey, right up until the thrilling, unpredictable climax.
Directed by Nick Powell, who worked with Cage on the 2014 period epic Outcast, Primal also stars Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, LaMonica Garrett and Michael Imperioli.
Primal will hit theaters and be available to stream on demand on Nov. 8.
- Abid Rahman
