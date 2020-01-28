Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joining 'The Matrix 4'

The Warner Bros. film opens May 21, 2021.

One more star is headed to The Matrix 4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in negotiations to join the Warner Bros. sequel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The untitled Matrix film is set to open May 21, 2021 and is from Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski, who will direct. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris are also starring. The Matrix debuted in 1999 and told the story of a human resistance fighting against machines that had subdued humanity by keeping them inside a digital world. It was followed by 2003's The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions and has remained a part of the pop culture consciousness for decades.

