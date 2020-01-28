Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joining 'The Matrix 4'
One more star is headed to The Matrix 4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in negotiations to join the Warner Bros. sequel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
The untitled Matrix film is set to open May 21, 2021 and is from Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski, who will direct. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris are also starring. The Matrix debuted in 1999 and told the story of a human resistance fighting against machines that had subdued humanity by keeping them inside a digital world. It was followed by 2003's The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions and has remained a part of the pop culture consciousness for decades.
Heat Vision breakdown
In addition to The Matrix 4, Chopra Jonas is also set to star in Citadel, an Amazon event series from Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Bros. and which also stars Game of Thrones grad Richard Madden. The actor also has features The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes set up at Netflix. Chopra Jonas was already a global star when she made her U.S. television debut in 2015 with ABC's Quantico, on which she starred from 2015-18.
Chopra Jonas is repped by UTA.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
