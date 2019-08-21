HEAT VISION

Priyanka Chopra to Star in Netflix Superhero Movie from Robert Rodriguez

by Mia Galuppo
'We Can Be Heroes' will also be produced by the 'Alita: Battle Angel' filmmaker.
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
'We Can Be Heroes' will also be produced by the 'Alita: Battle Angel' filmmaker.

Priyanka Chopra and director Robert Rodriguez are teaming up for a kids superhero movie at Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

We Can Be Heroes will be written and directed by Rodriguez, who was last in theaters with Alita: Battle Angel, which has grossed more than $400 million at the global box office. The story takes place as a group of alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, leaving their children to team up to save their parents and the world.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Rodriguez will also produce the feature under his Quick Draw Productions.

The director, who is repped by WME and Paul Hastings, is behind is behind another popular kids franchise — Spy Kids, which has a Netflix animated series. His other directing credits include Sin City and the Machete films. 

Chopra's recent domestic feature releases include MGM's Isn't It Romantic? and the Baywatch movie, and she will premiere her next movie The Sky Is Pink at the Toronto Film Festival next month. She is repped by UTA, LZMG and Grubman Shire.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Doctor Sleep' Officially Rated R
    by Ryan Parker
  2. Classic 'Batman' Character Gets Sendoff in 'City of Bane'
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Borys Kit
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Trilby Beresford
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Borys Kit
LATEST NEWS
1.
Priyanka Chopra to Star in Netflix Superhero Movie from Robert Rodriguez
by Mia Galuppo
2.
6 Must-Have Micro Handbags For Fall
by Carol McColgin
3.
Jennifer Fox Returns to Produce Film Academy’s Governors Awards
by Scott Feinberg
4.
Lena Dunham Launches New Production Company
by Lesley Goldberg
5.
NBC Plans Primetime Special to Launch 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh'
by Natalie Jarvey