Priyanka Chopra to Star in Netflix Superhero Movie from Robert Rodriguez

Priyanka Chopra and director Robert Rodriguez are teaming up for a kids superhero movie at Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

We Can Be Heroes will be written and directed by Rodriguez, who was last in theaters with Alita: Battle Angel, which has grossed more than $400 million at the global box office. The story takes place as a group of alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, leaving their children to team up to save their parents and the world.

