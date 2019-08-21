Priyanka Chopra to Star in Netflix Superhero Movie from Robert Rodriguez
Priyanka Chopra and director Robert Rodriguez are teaming up for a kids superhero movie at Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
We Can Be Heroes will be written and directed by Rodriguez, who was last in theaters with Alita: Battle Angel, which has grossed more than $400 million at the global box office. The story takes place as a group of alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, leaving their children to team up to save their parents and the world.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Rodriguez will also produce the feature under his Quick Draw Productions.
The director, who is repped by WME and Paul Hastings, is behind is behind another popular kids franchise — Spy Kids, which has a Netflix animated series. His other directing credits include Sin City and the Machete films.
Chopra's recent domestic feature releases include MGM's Isn't It Romantic? and the Baywatch movie, and she will premiere her next movie The Sky Is Pink at the Toronto Film Festival next month. She is repped by UTA, LZMG and Grubman Shire.
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @@miagaluppo
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Ryan Parker
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Borys Kit
-
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-