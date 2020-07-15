'Project Power' Trailer: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Trace Origins of Super-Human Pill

"If there was a pill that could give you five minute of pure power, would you take it?" asks Foxx's character.

A new movement, helmed by Rodrigo Santoro's Project Power organization, seeks to bring the human race to its newest evolution by distributing, then weaponizing, the pills. The release of the super-human drug makes its way to New Orleans, where an unlikely trio of a cop (Gordon-Levitt), a Power dealer (Fishback) and a man seeking justice for his kidnapped daughter (Foxx) work together to trace its origins.

"On the streets they're talking about super powers but they're not talking about how one hit could kill you," Fishback's character tells Foxx's character.

The trailer features different people exploring their own unique forms of power to wreak havoc. Upon teaming up, the dealer and police officer learn that Foxx's character's missing daughter plays a key role in the organization's dubious plot to spread Power.

"Where'd you think they got the formula from?" Foxx's character tells Gordon-Levitt's cop when asked about his child. "They have my daughter."



The unassuming group learns that the best way to combat the increasing violence is to fight Power with Power. The teaser sees Gordon-Levitt's police officer consume the titular drug and take a bullet to the head unharmed, thanks to a newfound strength.

In tense flashes of explosions and combat, Gordon-Levitt, Fishback and Foxx's characters make their way to Project Powers headquarters to rescue the man's child and put an end to the violent crimes.

"The power goes to where it always goes: to the people that already have it." Foxx's character says.

Project Power — also starring Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker, Allen Maldonado, Amy Landecker and Courtney B. Vance — comes to the streaming platform on Aug. 14.

Watch the trailer below.