Psychological Thriller 'Altered Perception' Finds Distribution

The film comes from 'Terminator' star Michael Biehn and his wife and producing partner Jennifer Blanc-Biehn.

Audiences are about to get a chance to change their perception.

The psychological thriller Altered Perception will be distributed by SKD in the U.S., and will hit theaters May 4 and VOD via Cinedigm, followed by a DVD release a month later.

The film takes place in a world in which the government has created a designer drug that is supposed to correct false perceptions that people have following trauma and stress. Unfortunately, things don't go according to plan when four couples volunteer and learn there are deadly consequences to taking the drug as their past and present are examined.

The film is the directorial debut of Kate Rees Davies and has a script by White Collar creator Travis Romero, from a story by This Is Us star Jon Huertas and Jennifer Blanc-Biehn. Huertas and Blanc-Biehn star alongside Jade Tailor, Nichola Fynn and Matthew Ziff.

The film is from Blanc Biehn Productions, the company started by Blanc-Biehn and her husband Michael Biehn, who is known for his work in sci-fi classics such as The Terminator and Aliens. The pair previously teamed up for Biehn's directorial debut The Victim, and Biehn is currently set to star in The Curfew, from Sky Atlantic, and in which he'll play a grizzled racer.

Following Altered Perception's May 4 release, it will hit DVD in June.