'Pumpkinheads': Watch the Trailer for the YA Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

The collaboration between 'Eleanor and Park' novelist Rainbow Rowell and cartoonist Faith Erin Hicks will be released at the end of this month.

Fall will never be the same after the events of Pumpkinheads, the upcoming graphic novel from Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks — but before everything changes, Heat Vision has an exclusive look at the brand-new trailer for the project.

The highly anticipated collaboration between YA novelist Rowell (Eleanor & Park, Fangirl) and the Eisner Award-winning cartoonist Hicks centers around Deja and Josiah, two friends who’ve worked together every fall for years at the same Nebraska pumpkin patch, and who now face their last Halloween together — but plan to go out with a bang. The 224-page title, to be published through Macmillan’s First Second Books imprint, is aimed at ages 14-18.

“It's always a perfect fall day in October inside Pumpkinheads, and I hope people enjoy spending time there as much as we did when we were making it,” Rowell said in a statement. Hicks, whose work includes The Nameless City trilogy and Friends with Boys, added, “Pumpkinheads is funny and whimsical and full of important autumn traditions, like amazing snacks, hayrides and pumpkins. It's also about friendship and seizing the day, and how it's probably okay to blow off your last day of work if love is on the line.” Pumpkinheads will be released Aug. 27. Watch the animated trailer below.