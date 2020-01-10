'Puppet Master' and Other Cult Classics Poised to Return to Theaters

Twenty five projects from Full Moon Entertainment are now being distributed by The American Genre Film Archive.

Here's some news to make horror fans howl at the moon. Full Moon Entertainment, which in the 1980s and '90s became known for its schlocky b-movies, has made a deal to distribute a number of its films in theaters once more.

Under a new pact with the non-profit The American Genre Film Archive, 25 films such as 1989's Puppet Master and the Sam Raimi-produced (and starring) Intruder will be available for bookings in theaters. Some will be available in 35mm prints.

