'Puppet Master' and Other Cult Classics Poised to Return to Theaters

by Aaron Couch
Twenty five projects from Full Moon Entertainment are now being distributed by The American Genre Film Archive.
Here's some news to make horror fans howl at the moon. Full Moon Entertainment, which in the 1980s and '90s became known for its schlocky b-movies, has made a deal to distribute a number of its films in theaters once more.

Under a new pact with the non-profit The American Genre Film Archive, 25 films such as 1989's Puppet Master and the Sam Raimi-produced (and starring) Intruder will be available for bookings in theaters. Some will be available in 35mm prints.

"Full Moon is a beloved label with a huge following," said AGFA Head of Business Affairs Alicia Coombs. "AGFA is thrilled to help bring these titles to theaters as a service both to long-time Full Moon fans and fans-to-be."

Here's the full list of movies available for booking:

Bad Channels

Cannibal Women In The Avocado Jungle Of Death

Castle Freak

Creepozoids

The Creeps

The Day Time Ended

Demonic Toys

Doctor Mordrid

Dollman

Intruder

Laserblast

Lurking Fear

Meridian

Pet Shop

The Pit & The Pendulum

Puppet Master

Puppet Master Ii

Puppet Master Iii: Toulon’s Revenge

Robot Wars

Shrunken Heads

Slavegirls From Beyond Infinity

Sorority Babes In The Slimeball Bowl-o-rama

Subspecies

Tourist Trap

Trancers

