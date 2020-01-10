'Puppet Master' and Other Cult Classics Poised to Return to Theaters
Here's some news to make horror fans howl at the moon. Full Moon Entertainment, which in the 1980s and '90s became known for its schlocky b-movies, has made a deal to distribute a number of its films in theaters once more.
Under a new pact with the non-profit The American Genre Film Archive, 25 films such as 1989's Puppet Master and the Sam Raimi-produced (and starring) Intruder will be available for bookings in theaters. Some will be available in 35mm prints.
"Full Moon is a beloved label with a huge following," said AGFA Head of Business Affairs Alicia Coombs. "AGFA is thrilled to help bring these titles to theaters as a service both to long-time Full Moon fans and fans-to-be."
Here's the full list of movies available for booking:
Bad Channels
Cannibal Women In The Avocado Jungle Of Death
Castle Freak
Creepozoids
The Creeps
The Day Time Ended
Demonic Toys
Doctor Mordrid
Dollman
Intruder
Laserblast
Lurking Fear
Meridian
Pet Shop
The Pit & The Pendulum
Puppet Master
Puppet Master Ii
Puppet Master Iii: Toulon’s Revenge
Robot Wars
Shrunken Heads
Slavegirls From Beyond Infinity
Sorority Babes In The Slimeball Bowl-o-rama
Subspecies
Tourist Trap
Trancers
