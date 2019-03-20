Quantic Dream Partners with Epic Games to Bring Titles to Online Store

The exclusive distribution deal will bring the French game publisher's 'Heavy Rain,' 'Beyond: Two Souls' and last year's 'Detroit: Become Human' to PC for the first time.

French video game developer Quantic Dream has exclusively partnered with Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, and its Epic Games Store to launch PC versions of some of the company's most popular titles. Steve Allison, head of Epic Games Store, made the announcement during the company's keynote at the GDC conference in San Francisco on Wednesday.

The exclusive distribution deal will bring Quantic Dream's Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and last year's Detroit: Become Human to PC for the first time. Each title will be available exclusively on the Epic Games Store for one year.

Detroit: Become Human, an exclusive title for Sony's PlayStation 4, had Quantic Dream's best-selling launch ever in May 2018 and has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide in total.

“We are so grateful for twelve fantastic years of collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment and all they have allowed us to create and produce,” said Quantic Dream co-CEO Guillaume de Fondaumiere. “With this new partnership with Epic, we can now expand our products to a wider fan base and allow PC players to enjoy our titles.”

In January, NetEase Games, the online games division of Chinese tech giant NetEase Inc., acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream. At the time, Quantic Dream co-founder David Cage said he and his company were "open to work in any genre, as long as we believe we can create something original and exciting."

Meanwhile, Epic's online storefront has set its sights on competitor Steam since launching last December. The Epic Games Store has hosted a number of PC exclusives over the past few months, including February's Metro Exodus and Supergiant Games' Hades in December.