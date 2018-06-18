Lion Forge's Middle Readers Imprint Launching with 'Quantum Mechanics'

Ahead of this week’s American Library Association conference, Heat Vision can reveal details about the first title from indie comic publisher Lion Forge’s recently unveiled middle reader imprint, Caracal.

Quantum Mechanics will be the latest release from author and illustrator Jeff Weigel, whose previous work includes The Monster Alphabet, Thunder from the Sea, the Atomic Ace series, and his most recent release, Dragon Girl: The Secret Valley, published by Andrews McMeel. The book follows Rox and Zam, two kids snatched from their humdrum lives on a barren asteroid by a dread space pirate and forced into a conflict that could change the future of their space quadrant forever.

“Quantum Mechanics was one of my very first acquisitions at Lion Forge, and I’m so glad its publication is coinciding with the launch of our new Caracal imprint,” said Lion Force editor-in-chief Andrea Colvin in a statement. “Jeff really knows middle-grade readers, and with this story he’s created a deeply fun and exciting science-fiction world in which girls gets to save the day with their knowledge of mechanics and engineering. This is the space adventure we all need!”

The title, aimed at readers aged 8-12, will be available in comic stores Oct. 10, with a wider bookstore release following Oct. 23.