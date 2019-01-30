'Quatermass' Movie Reboot in the Works at Legendary, Hammer Films

David Farr is set to pen the script as the 1950s British science fiction series 'Quatermass' returns to the big screen.

Legendary Entertainment has partnered with Hammer Films for a movie reboot of the iconic British sci-fi hero Bernard Quatermass.

Made popular by the successful BBC 1950s TV series, and a trio of films from Hammer Film Productions over the next two decades, the Quatermass character is often pointed out as a precursor to Dr. Who.

The new Quatermass feature will be written by David Farr (The Night Manager) and produced by Hammer’s Simon Oakes. The character Bernard Quatermass was launched in the BBC series in 1953 and reappeared in a host of TV and movie projects.

Jon Silk and Jay Ashenfelter will oversee production of the latest Quatermass remake for Legendary. Farr’s credits also include the film Hanna, directed by Joe Wright, which he is turning into an eight-part TV series for Amazon Studios.

Oakes produced The Woman in Black, which stars Daniel Radcliffe, and Let Me In, the Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit McPhee-starrer.

Hammer Films produced iconic fright films like Dracula, The Curse of Frankenstein and One Million Years B.C. Farr is represented in the US by UTA and in the UK by Curtis Brown Group.