Quavo Previews 'Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time': "Still Got That Same Feel"

"It was crazy," Quavo tells The Hollywood Reporter of his experience. "Still got the same feel, still got the same buttons, still got the Aku mask, which I love." He adds that the game was "a little tougher" this time — referencing a section with fallen ice, where players have to stop time in order to jump from block to block — "so I just gotta knock off the cobwebs and get back to it."

The game is a sequel to 1998's Crash Bandicoot: Warped and brings back the familiar characters of Dr. N Tropy and Uka Uka, as well as Crash Bandicoot and his younger sister Coco.

Quavo says it was a "tradition" to play Crash Bandicoot when he was a child, calling it his No. 1 game until its hiatus between 2011 and 2017. "It's a blessing to be part of the franchise that I grew up playing. It's like a dream come true," he says, adding that playing the game and being part of this experience made him feel like the game's titular character.

In an Instagram video on June 22, Quavo gave fans a preview of the game. "You all know I love some Crash Bandicoot, it's about time for the next one. Sorry y'all got to wait 'til October. But look, I'm gonna put y'all on, so you can see... " He proceeded to show off some gameplay, happily winning the level at the end.

Quavo also highlighted his Crash Bandicoot-themed pendant, which he is often seen wearing on red carpets. "Most definitely my favorite [character] is Aku mask," the rapper tells THR. "He gives you special energy, special powers."

The clip caused some rivalry with Quavo's friend and fellow rapper, Trippie Redd, who voiced his love of the Crash Bandicoot franchise in a recent Instagram story. "We gotta get Trippie the game, man," Quavo tells THR. "That's little bro, you know what I'm saying."

The rapper described himself as "a PlayStation guy," emphasizing that he can't wait until the PS5 next-gen console comes out. Quavo says that Activision is "killing it" right now, since the company also made Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which he also plays.

Of quarantine, Quavo says he has been sharing video games with his friends — who he refers to as his "brothers" — and kicking it. "Stay outta harms way, you know." He is featured with Justin Bieber in the recent pop track "Intentions," currently on the Billboard 100 list.

There will be more Crash Bandicoot-themed content coming, Quavo says, but first, he has to beat the game. "That's my challenge," says the rapper.

Looking onward to the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Quavo "can't wait for the world to see it."

In the meantime, he'll keep playing.