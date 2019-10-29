Tarantino, DiCaprio, Pitt To Host Free Live-Streamed 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Q&A This Weekend

Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt will join Tarantino at his New Beverly Cinema location to discuss the making of the throwback Hollywood period piece.

According to Sony, the event will be free for all moviegoers but will require a ticket, which will be distributed only at the theaters showing the Q&A on a first-come, first-served basis.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino's ninth movie, is set in 1969 Hollywood and follows the lives of fading Western TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stuntman Cliff Booth (Pitt), as they navigate a fast-changing industry and the influx of the Manson Family. The film features a star-studded ensemble that includes Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Luke Perry, Margaret Qualley and Bruce Dern.

The film has earned $369 million worldwide and is Tarantino's second highest-grossing film after Django Unchained.

The live-streamed Q&A this weekend comes on the heels of the film being rereleased into theaters with 10 minutes of new footage, likely a push for awards season as the film gains traction in the Oscars race. Its rerelease in theaters last weekend only brought in $555K from 1,674 theaters.

The California theaters showcasing the Q&A on Saturday are:

Los Angeles —

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd

Arclight Galleria Sherman Oaks 16

15301 Ventura Blvd

San Francisco —

Alamo New Mission

2550 Mission Street

San Diego —

Arclight La Jolla 14

4425 La Jolla Village Drive