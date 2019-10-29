Tarantino, DiCaprio, Pitt To Host Free Live-Streamed 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Q&A This Weekend
Fans of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will have an opportunity to hear from the leading men and director Quentin Tarantino during a moderated panel discussion this weekend that will be live-streamed in select theaters this weekend, Sony said Tuesday.
A select group of theaters across the country will show the film and then have the streaming Q&A session live at 3.30pm ET on Saturday, Nov. 2.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt will join Tarantino at his New Beverly Cinema location to discuss the making of the throwback Hollywood period piece.
According to Sony, the event will be free for all moviegoers but will require a ticket, which will be distributed only at the theaters showing the Q&A on a first-come, first-served basis.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino's ninth movie, is set in 1969 Hollywood and follows the lives of fading Western TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stuntman Cliff Booth (Pitt), as they navigate a fast-changing industry and the influx of the Manson Family. The film features a star-studded ensemble that includes Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Luke Perry, Margaret Qualley and Bruce Dern.
The film has earned $369 million worldwide and is Tarantino's second highest-grossing film after Django Unchained.
The live-streamed Q&A this weekend comes on the heels of the film being rereleased into theaters with 10 minutes of new footage, likely a push for awards season as the film gains traction in the Oscars race. Its rerelease in theaters last weekend only brought in $555K from 1,674 theaters.
The California theaters showcasing the Q&A on Saturday are:
Los Angeles —
New Beverly Cinema
7165 Beverly Blvd
Arclight Galleria Sherman Oaks 16
15301 Ventura Blvd
San Francisco —
Alamo New Mission
2550 Mission Street
San Diego —
Arclight La Jolla 14
4425 La Jolla Village Drive
