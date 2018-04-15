R. Lee Ermey and John Wayne Shared Screen Time Together — Kind Of

The two military bad-ass actors were featured in a 1992 Coors Light commercial.

R. Lee Ermey and John Wayne once shared some screen time together — kind of.

Now, Wayne died in 1979, but footage of him was repurposed to make it look like he was in the commercial, which was a big deal at the time as the tech was relatively new, especially for a TV spot.

In the classic commercial, Ermey — who died at the age of 74 on Sunday — plays a character similar to his classic Full Metal Jacket role, Gny. Sgt. Hartman.

The angry drill sergeant is looking for the man who brought beer onto the grounds. He blames his new recruits, until he is confronted by a digital Wayne.

Ermey's worried character quickly hands it over.

See the classic commercial below: