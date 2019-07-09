'Mortal Kombat' Movie Finds Its Sub-Zero (Exclusive)

James Wan and his Atomic Monster banner are producing the movie, which will be the feature debut of veteran commercial director Simon McQuoid. Todd Garner will also produce, with Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Sean Robins executive producing.

While the plot of the movie remains unknown, the video game centers on a massive roster of character fighters from different realms in a fictional universe battling for supremacy. Greg Russo penned the current version of the screenplay.

First released in 1992, Mortal Kombat has sold over 49 million copies, spanning over a dozen canon games and expansions, making it one of the most profitable video game franchise of all time. Mortal Kombat 11 was released in April and has become the most successful launch in franchise history.

The game was previously adapted into a movie in 1995 from director Paul W. S. Anderson that went on to gross an impressive $122 million at the worldwide box office. It was then followed by 1997's Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

Sub-Zero was one of the original characters featured in the 1992 game and is known for his attacks involving ice. He has a long-running rivalry with similarly garbed fellow kombatant Scorpion.

Taslim's is the first deal to close for Mortal Kombat, which is set to shoot in southern Australia later this year.

An alum of Indonesia's national Judo team, Taslim made his acting debut in cult action film The Raid. His other feature credits include Fast & Furious 6, Star Trek Beyond and recent Netflix feature The Night Comes for Us.

He is repped by ICM.