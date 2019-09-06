'The Raid' Star Iko Uwais in Talks to Join G.I. Joe Spinoff 'Snake Eyes' (Exclusive)

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding is toplining Snake Eyes, playing the titular ninja commando that was a breakout when Hasbro and Marvel Comics relaunched the Joe line in the 1980s.

Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the script for the solo installment, which is said to center on Snake Eyes seeking revenge for his father’s death by joining a ninja clan and in the process finding acceptance.

Andre Koji is already set to play Storm Shadow, a ninja who is both Snake Eyes’ blood bother and archenemy.

Uwais will play Hard Master, Snake Eyes’ tough as nails teacher who is also a skilled sword master.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner are among the producers for the action thriller that shoots in Vancouver and Tokyo this fall.

Since breaking out with the acclaimed Raid films, Uwais has popped up in several high-profile Hollywood movies, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Mark Wahlberg’s Mile 22 among them. He last appeared as the villain in this summer’s Stuber opposite Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani.

Uwais is repped by Gersh, Management 360, Jackoway Austen and manager Ricky Siahaan in Indonesia.