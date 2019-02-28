'Rambo: Last Blood' Sets September 2019 Release Date

Sylvester Stallone gives his final performance as John Rambo in the fifth installment of the franchise.

Rambo: Last Blood will hit theaters on Sept. 20, 2019, Lionsgate announced Thursday.

The final title in the series has been in the works since 2008.

Adrian Grunberg directed the action pic from a script by Stallone and Matt Cirulnick. Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Yvette Monreal co-star.

The story follows Rambo — who has been working on a ranch — as he crosses the U.S.-Mexico border to find a friend's kidnapped daughter. Soon he finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico's most violent cartels.