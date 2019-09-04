HEAT VISION

'Rambo' Marathon Coming to Alamo Drafthouse

by Aaron Couch
The five installments of the Sylvester Stallone franchise will be in theaters later this month.
'Rambo: First Blood'   |   Courtesy of Photofest
The five installments of the Sylvester Stallone franchise will be in theaters later this month.

Rambo fans will be able to experience all of his missions, from First Blood to Last Blood, in one sitting later this month. Alamo Drafthouse, the Austin, Texas-based theater chain, is hosting a marathon of all five films to coincide with the new film Rambo: Last Blood hitting theaters. 

"This marathon is for the ultimate Rambo fan," Alamo Drafthouse programmer Cristina Cacioppo said in a statement. “And there’ll be so much to see – the thoughtful drama of First Blood, the action spectacle of the middle installments, and finally, how it comes to an end in Last Blood.”

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Vietnam vet John Rambo entered Hollywood with 1982's Rambo: First Blood, which told the story of a Vietnam vet persecuted by a small town police force. Stallone went on to star in Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988) and Rambo (2008). Lionsgate and Millennium are releasing Rambo: Last Blood Sept. 20. The film is billed as the final chapter of the franchise. 

You can find the full list of the 40 participating theaters at the Alamo website

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Westworld' Star Evan Rachel Wood Meets Real-Life Robot in 'Sophiaworld' Short
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Bill Hader Jokes About 'It: Chapter Two' Co-Star Finn Wolfhard's Power in Hollywood
    by Katherine Schaffstall
View All
  1. by Borys Kit
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Aaron Couch
  4. by Trilby Beresford
  5. by Mia Galuppo
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Rambo' Marathon Coming to Alamo Drafthouse
by Aaron Couch
2.
Kevin James to Star in NASCAR-Backed Netflix Comedy Series
by Lesley Goldberg
3.
Disney Donates $1M to Hurricane Dorian Relief in the Bahamas
by Sharareh Drury
4.
'Grace and Frankie' Star on Being Inspired by "Wake-Up Call" Donald Trump for 'Represent' Book
by Vincent Boucher
5.
Oscars: Uruguay Picks 'The Moneychanger' for International Film Category
by Agustin Mango