'Rambo' Marathon Coming to Alamo Drafthouse

The five installments of the Sylvester Stallone franchise will be in theaters later this month.

Rambo fans will be able to experience all of his missions, from First Blood to Last Blood, in one sitting later this month. Alamo Drafthouse, the Austin, Texas-based theater chain, is hosting a marathon of all five films to coincide with the new film Rambo: Last Blood hitting theaters.

"This marathon is for the ultimate Rambo fan," Alamo Drafthouse programmer Cristina Cacioppo said in a statement. “And there’ll be so much to see – the thoughtful drama of First Blood, the action spectacle of the middle installments, and finally, how it comes to an end in Last Blood.”

