'Rambo' Marathon Coming to Alamo Drafthouse
Rambo fans will be able to experience all of his missions, from First Blood to Last Blood, in one sitting later this month. Alamo Drafthouse, the Austin, Texas-based theater chain, is hosting a marathon of all five films to coincide with the new film Rambo: Last Blood hitting theaters.
"This marathon is for the ultimate Rambo fan," Alamo Drafthouse programmer Cristina Cacioppo said in a statement. “And there’ll be so much to see – the thoughtful drama of First Blood, the action spectacle of the middle installments, and finally, how it comes to an end in Last Blood.”
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Vietnam vet John Rambo entered Hollywood with 1982's Rambo: First Blood, which told the story of a Vietnam vet persecuted by a small town police force. Stallone went on to star in Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988) and Rambo (2008). Lionsgate and Millennium are releasing Rambo: Last Blood Sept. 20. The film is billed as the final chapter of the franchise.
You can find the full list of the 40 participating theaters at the Alamo website.
Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
