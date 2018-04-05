'Rampage': First Reactions from the Premiere

Rampage made a big impression on its premiere audience Wednesday.

The Dwayne Johnson action film debuted in downtown Los Angeles, and the early reactions poured in overnight on social media.

Rampage is based on the 1980s videogame and is from San Andreas director Brad Peyton. It stars Johnson as a primatologist who has a close bond with a silverback gorilla named George. Unfortunately, George begins to grow increasingly larger (and more aggressive) after a mishap involving a genetic experiment. George is not the only animal to be supersized by the experiment, with a crocodile and a wolf also altered. Other stars include Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Official reviews have not yet hit for Rampage, so the reactions from the premiere are the first time people have been sharing their opinions publicly.

Reactions for the video game adaptation were mixed, with some moviegoers praising the overall film and The Rock for his performance. Audience members also expressed their sentimental memories over their former love for the original video game. In contrast, the film acquired some critics, with some audience members questioning why the film was made in the first place. Here's a sampling of what the Rampage premiere audience had to say on Twitter.

RAMPAGE is the ultimate guilty pleasure. Brad Peyton has created a big budget B movie & Dwayne Johnson delivers his most outrageous performance to date. #Rampage is the ultimate monster movie and is non-stop campy fun. Did I mention that Dwayne Johnson fights a giant flying wolf? pic.twitter.com/0aFNqnxRl7 — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) April 5, 2018

RAMPAGE was a mindless, popcorn action flick, in all the best ways. the VFX looked great, and watching the creatures destroy a full city was pretty awesome. Jeffery Dean Morgan steals the movie, only negative I have is the villain is a little to over the top. — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) April 5, 2018

Rampage is ridiculous and fun!



It's a big movie, kind of like Transformers, back in the days when they were pretty good, but with giant monsters.



Rampage embraces what it is visciously well, so that @TheRock and @JDMorgan can be epic on screen! Buckle up. pic.twitter.com/NhtyeuY3eS — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 5, 2018

Rampage is big, loud and fun as hell. Especially touching to see the Harambe in memoriam card during the closing credits. @TheRock's got another massive hit on his hands! #RampageMovie — Mr. Ræger (@S_Weinstein95) April 5, 2018

Flop from an awesome old school game because they cant come up with anything new #RampageMovie @TheRock will next be playing in sim tower — xebosley #xbx1 (@bosleybtv) March 25, 2018