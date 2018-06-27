See Where 'Incredibles 2' Goes Next in 'Crisis in Mid-Life' Comic

Get a sneak peek at what lies ahead for Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and the rest of the Pixar superhero family in the upcoming Dark Horse spinoff.

Those who left the theater wanting even more adventures with the Parr family don’t have long to wait, with Dark Horse Comics’ Disney/PIXAR The Incredibles 2: Crisis in Mid-Life! & Other Stories launching next month. Heat Vision can offer an exclusive glimpse at what lies ahead for Bob, Helen, Jack-Jack and the rest of the superpowered clan.

The first issue of the new three-part series sees the beginning of two storylines that will continue throughout the series — one where Bob starts to wonder if his superpowers might be failing him after a run-in with Bomb Voyage, and another where a bedtime story has Violet and Dash calling foul when the truth gets stretched out of proportion just a little too much. Additionally, the first two issues of the series have extra shorts starring Jack-Jack set around the events of The Incredibles 2 itself.

The series is written by Christos Gage, and Landry Q. Walker, and illustrated by Gurihiru, J.Bone, and Andrea Greppi with colors by Roberta Zanotta, Angela Capolupo, and Dan Jackson, and launches in comic stores and digitally July 11. Read on for a preview from the debut issue.