Box Office: 'Ready Player One' Is First Steven Spielberg Film to Hit $300M Since 2011

'Ready Player One' is biggest in China, where it has earned a dazzling $143 million in its first week.

Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One crossed the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office on Friday, becoming the first film directed by Spielberg to achieve that feat since The Adventures of Tintin ($374 million) in 2011.

To boot, Ready Player One reached the milestone in its first week in release.

The Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow film is doing its biggest business in China, where it has earned $143 million to date to become the top-grossing Warners title in history in the Middle Kingdom.

In North America, Ready Player One's total through Thursday was $71.9 million. Its overall foreign total is roughly $228 million.

Spielberg's last big-budget commercial film, The BFG, was a major disappointment, topping out at $55.5 million domestically and $183.3 million globally following its release in summer 2016.

His recent adult dramas, such as the Oscar-nominated The Post, have been solid box-office players. The Post has grossed $168.7 million since its release in December.