'Ready Player One' Writer Zak Penn to Adapt Hasbro's 'ROM' for Film

Ready Player One scribe Zak Penn is set to adapt the ROM toy turned comic book universe into a movie for Hasbro's Allspark Pictures and Paramount, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Penn, who penned Steven Spielberg’s virtual reality celebration of the pop culture of the 1980s, is being enlisted to bring the ROM: Spaceknight comic book property to the big screen. Paramount and Hasbro partnered in November to produce and distribute content based on Hasbro brands, as well as original stories.

Penn adapted Ready Player One for the big screen along with co-writer Ernest Cline, who penned the original novel. He earlier wrote the screenplay for Marvel's The Incredible Hulk and the live-action adaptation for The Avengers, among other superhero tentpoles.

The five-year deal between Hasbro and Paramount will see collaboration on live-action and animated films, with Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation working with the Hollywood studio on development and production. Hasbro and Paramount earlier partnered on five Transformers movies, as well as two G.I. Joe films, and the first Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee, set for a December release.

Hasbro also hired Greg Mooradian as president of Allspark Pictures to oversee live-action film and TV production. ROM: Spaceknight was originally an action figure toy created by Parker Brothers before becoming part of a comic book universe that features an extraterrestrial species known as Dire Wraiths.

Penn is repped by UTA.