Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan Join Will Smith in 'Spies in Disguise' (Exclusive)
Reba McEntire and Rachel Brosnahan are joining the voice cast of Fox Animation feature Spies in Disguise.
Will Smith will lead the cast as Lance Sterling, the world’s most awesome spy. Cool, charming and super-skilled, Sterling's occupation is saving the world. Tom Holland will play Walter, a great mind but perhaps not a great socializer. What he lacks in social skills, though, he makes up for in smarts and invention: Walter is the scientific genius who invents the gadgets Lance uses on his missions. When events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other to work as a team, with the whole world in peril.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
McEntire and Brosnahan will join the previously announced cast of Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka.
The project, based on an original animated short, Pigeon: Impossible, is being co-directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane and comes from Blue Sky Studios and Chernin Entertainment. Mark Ronson serves as executive music producer for the film.
McEntire, whose music career has earned the country superstar 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards and three Grammys, is a 2018 recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor. She is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen.
The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning Brosnahan is set for the third season of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and will star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the FilmNation drama Ironbank. She is repped by CAA, Brillstein Partners and Schreck Rose.
Spies in Disguise is set to hit theaters Dec. 25.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
Daily Newsletters are on their way!
Love THR?
Sign up for some of our other newsletters.VIEW
-
July 23, 2019 9:00am PTby Graeme McMillan
-
July 23, 2019 8:00am PTby Graeme McMillan
-
-
July 23, 2019 6:30am PT
-
July 23, 2019 6:00am PT
-
July 22, 2019 6:37pm PT
-
July 22, 2019 5:26pm PT