Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan Join Will Smith in 'Spies in Disguise' (Exclusive)

McEntire and Brosnahan will join the previously announced cast of Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled and Masi Oka.

The project, based on an original animated short, Pigeon: Impossible, is being co-directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane and comes from Blue Sky Studios and Chernin Entertainment. Mark Ronson serves as executive music producer for the film.

McEntire, whose music career has earned the country superstar 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards and three Grammys, is a 2018 recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor. She is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen.

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning Brosnahan is set for the third season of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and will star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the FilmNation drama Ironbank. She is repped by CAA, Brillstein Partners and Schreck Rose.

Spies in Disguise is set to hit theaters Dec. 25.