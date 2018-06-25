Rebel Wilson to Star In, Produce Comic Book Adaptation 'Crowded' (Exclusive)

The actress will develop the project and produce it via her Camp Sugar production banner.

Rebel Wilson has optioned the rights to Crowded, an upcoming Image Comics book, with the goal of starring in and producing the movie adaptation.

Wilson will develop the project and produce it via her Camp Sugar production banner. Also producing is Oni Entertainment.

Crowded, written by Christopher Sebela and drawn by Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, is set in a near future where the world’s economy is all job sharing and apps and where a crowdfunding platform that funds assassinations named Reapr is all the rage. The story is set in motion when a woman named Charlie, leading a quiet normal life, finds her world upside down when she suddenly becomes a target on Reapr, with a multimillion-dollar bounty. Desperate, the woman hires the only person she is able to afford: Vita, the lowest-rated bodyguard on the Dfend app. The two have to work together to take down the aspirational assassins and find out who wants Charlie dead before the campaign’s 30-day period concludes, or their lives are over.

Sebela, the author of the comic, will act as a consulting producer.

A search for a writer to adapt the material will now begin.

Wilson’s shingle, Camp Sugar, is currently in postproduction on its first project, The Hustle, MGM and Annapurna’s remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels that stars Wilson and Anne Hathaway.

Wilson is currently in Prague shooting Jojo Rabbit, the Nazi satire being directed by Taika Waititi and starring Scarlett Johansson. Her next release is New Line’s ensemble rom-com Isn’t It Romantic, which also features Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra and is set to open on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Wilson, who is an executive producer on Isn’t It Romantic, is repped by WME and attorney Warren Dern. Sebela is repped by WME.