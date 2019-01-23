Sandra Bullock and Chris McKay Team for Netflix Comic Book Movie 'Reborn'

After the success of Birdbox, Netflix and Sandra Bullock are back in business.

Bullock, The Lego Batman filmmaker Chris McKay and Vertigo Entertainment are teaming up for the Millarworld comic book adaptation Reborn, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Reborn centers on Bonnie Black, an 80-year-old woman who dies and finds herself resurrected in Adystria, a land filled with magical monsters and dragons. She's once again in the prime of her life, and finds all of her loved ones in Adystria, except for her late husband. In order to find him, she must become a hero.

McKay will direct the film, based off the comic from writer Mark Millar and artist Greg Capullo. Bullock, Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce. Millar and Capullo will executive produce, with Samantha Nisenboim serving as co-producer.

McKay's The Lego Batman Movie received positive reviews in 2017 and earned $311 million globally. Bullock is coming off of Birdbox, the thriller that became a new kind hit for Netflix, which the streaming service said was streamed more than 45 million accounts within seven days of its release in December.

Millar emerged from the early 2000s as one of the most prominent of comic book creators, with his work on Marvel's the Ultimates helping inspire the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and led to the casting of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

Netflix acquired Millarworld in August 2017 and has been developing films and TV series based off of its titles with Mark and Lucy Millar. Netflix also has Jupiter's Legacy and American Jesus' TV series in the works as well as three other feature films in development including: Empress, Huck and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter.