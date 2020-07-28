'Red Dead Online' Scores Legendary Animal-Themed Update

Samples can also be obtained for conservationist Harriet Davenport, who will commission animal sighting assignments for a host of rewards — but she will also observe poaching activities. Retired big game hunter Gus Macmillan will be on hand to compensate players for what they're able to hunt and deliver, such as animal parts and skins to tailor fine clothing.

New recipes such as personal weight loss and weight gain recipes, animal revivers and tonics to mitigate weather effects or increase stealth-like abilities will be available as players continue through the specialist role update.

Along with new weapons for killing large animals, like an improved bow and an elephant rifle, an advanced camera will be available from the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. catalogue with a new set of filters.

Free roam events in the update include legendary animal protection — where players can defend legendary animals from poachers — and wild animal tagging — where players can join together to tag animals from different species and discover bonus creatures. In free roam mode, players can meet other hunters tracking prey and help those who need assistance with a crashed wagon or another urgent and unfortunate situation.

Specialist role-themed daily challenges and awards will be available, along with new clothing, hair styles, emotes, accessories, and the ability to store cooked meats in an item wheel.

New gameplay updates, fossils for collectors, and additions to Macmillan's store and the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. catalogue will be revealed in the weeks ahead.

Last May, the original Red Dead Redemption — one of Rockstar's bestselling games — celebrated its 10 year anniversary.

View the trailer for "The Naturalist" update below.