'Red Dead Redemption 2' Comes to PC

Rockstar Games' blockbuster Western, Red Dead Redemption 2, is trotting to PC on Nov. 5, Rockstar announced in a blog post on Friday. Players who pre-purchase the game through the Rockstar Games Launcher, starting on Oct. 9, will receive in-game bonuses.
The game, which launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last October, sold 17 million copies in its first eight days of release and holds the record for the biggest opening weekend launch of any entertainment title at $725 million.
Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will feature improved graphical and technical enhancements as well as new bounty hunting missions to venture out on, gang hideouts to explore, weapons to take down wildlife and enemies and more.
The online component of the Western action game, Red Dead Online, will also be available for free upon launch.
Fans have been clamoring for a PC release of the title for some time. Rockstar's previous release, Grand Theft Auto V, also had a long window between its console release in September 2013 and its launch on PC in April 2015.
Red Dead Redemption 2 will also be a launch title on Google's upcoming Stadia streaming service, launching this November.
