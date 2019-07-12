'Red Dead Redemption 2' Soundtrack Released on Digital Music Platforms
Featuring a host of major contributors, the original soundtrack to Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2, the follow-up to Western-themed action adventure Red Dead Redemption, has been released on digital platforms Spotify and Apple Music.
The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Soundtrack is produced by Lakeshore Records and Grammy winner Daniel Lanois, whose career includes collaborations with Bob Dylan, Brian Eno and U2. The release showcases music created by Willie Nelson, multi-instrumentalist D'Angelo, Queens of the Stone Age band member Josh Homme, blues singer Rhiannon Giddens and indie rock musician Rocco deLuca.
The soundtrack consists of 13 tracks, which each span one to four minutes of varied vocal performances and story-driven lyrics that summon visions of the game's signature cowboys and gunslingers. The entire album sits at 43 minutes in length.
Later this summer, a companion score album composed by Woody Jackson (the original Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto V, Max Payne 3) will be released under the title The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score.
"Building on the evocative score of the original Red Dead Redemption, the soundtrack and score of Red Dead Redemption 2 is a powerful, emotional journey through the final days of America's outlaw era," said Rockstar Games in a statement prior to the soundtrack's release.
Listen to a preview via Apple Music below.
