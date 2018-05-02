'Red Dead Redemption 2' Trailer Shows Off Massive Old West

The follow-up to 2010's open-world cowboy adventure will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 26.

The newest trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped Tuesday and there was a lot to take in.

The highly anticipated follow-up to 2010's open-world Red Dead Redemption old West adventure will be a prequel, focusing on Dutch van der Linde's gang.

The release date for the game has been pushed back several times, making fans champ at the bit even more.

On their wish list for this new installment: a larger open world to explore, more clothing options, ability to play multiple characters (GTA V style) and more of those wild and usually unsettling side missions. It is assumed the online component will be much larger and more akin to GTA V.

