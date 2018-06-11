Gal Gadot Joins Dwayne Johnson in 'Red Notice'

The action-thriller follows an Interpol agent after the most wanted art thief in the world.

Gal Gadot is teaming with Dwayne Johnson for Universal and Legendary's action-thriller Red Notice, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed Johnson in Central Intelligence and the upcoming Skyscraper, is behind the movie that will see the actor star as an Interpol agent after the most wanted art thief in the world.

Producers include Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co.; Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for their Seven Bucks Productions; and Thurber for his Bad Version, Inc. Wendy Jacobson is executive producer.

Gadot and Johnson starred together in the fifth through seventh installments of the The Fast and the Furious franchise. Gadot, repped by WME, is currently filming the Wonder Woman sequel due out in November 2019.

Red Notice is set for a June 12, 2020 release.