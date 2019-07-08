Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot's 'Red Notice' Moves to Netflix, Adds Ryan Reynolds

“I’m beyond thrilled to be making Red Notice with Scott Stuber and Netflix — a company that believes in filmmakers and big ideas for a global audience," Thurber said in a statement.

Added Johnson: “With Red Notice, our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal."

THR reported in February 2018 that Red Notice had a proposed budget between $125 million and $150 million and would see Johnson's salary cross $20 million for the first time. Red Notice is expected to be one of Netflix's most expensive feature undertakings to date, alongside Six Underground.

Red Notice's producer include include Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co.; Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for their Seven Bucks Productions; and Thurber for his Bad Version, Inc. Scott Sheldon is serving as executive producer.

“Rawson wrote a spectacular globetrotting action-adventure film," Netflix Film head Stuber, said in a statement. "We can’t wait to bring this story and this Dream Team of movie stars, Dwayne, Ryan and Gal, to audiences around the world.”

Red Notice comes as Netflix develops John Henry and The Statesman with Johnson attached to star and FPC and Seven Bucks Productions producing.

