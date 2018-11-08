Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot's 'Red Notice' Pushed Back 5 Months to November 2020

The move comes after 'Wonder Woman 1984,' starring Gadot, and Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise' both relocated to summer 2020.

Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot's action comedy Red Notice will be hitting theaters five months later than expected.

Universal and Legendary have pushed the film from June 12, 2020 to Nov. 13, 2020.

The move comes after Warner Bros. relocated sequel Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gadot, to June 5, 2020 and Disney pushed Jungle Cruise, starring Johnson, to July 24, 2020. The new date for Red Notice will give the respective movies more breathing room from each other.

Red Notice comes from Rawson Marshall Thurber, the filmmaker behind Johnson’s Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. The Hollywood Reporter reported in February that it has a proposed budget between $125 million and $150 million and sees Johnson's salary cross $20 million for the first time.

Producers include Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co.; Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for their Seven Bucks Productions; and Thurber for his Bad Version, Inc. Wendy Jacobson is executive producer.

Earlier this year, Johnson's Rampage and Skyscraper both came in behind expectations at the box office after opening only three months apart.