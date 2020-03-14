Netflix's 'Red Notice' Suspends Production Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

"It’s my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families," Johnson said. "Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly."

He continued, "We’ll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses. We’re a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us. Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs. Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let’s protect one another. We’re all in this - together."

Netflix will continue to pay the cast and crew while the film is on the two-week hiatus.

The news comes as a number of films and TV series have also made the call to postpone productions amid the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, major studios have also stopped public lot tours.

The NBA, NHL and MLS have all postponed their seasons. The MLB canceled spring training and will delay the regular season by at least two weeks.

The Walk Disney Co. and Universal Studios closed their theme parks out of an abundance of caution.

The coronavirus outbreak has been officially declared a pandemic.

Watch Johnson's speech to the crew below.