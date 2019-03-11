ReedPOP Acquires Miami's Florida Supercon

The long-running show, which launched in 2006, will now be part of the same exhibition family as New York Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con and Star Wars Celebration.

ReedPOP, the world’s largest organizer and producer of pop culture events and conventions, is growing its family even further with the news Monday that it has added Florida Supercon to its portfolio, effective immediately.

The annual Miami-based convention — which describes itself as a celebration of “comic books, animation, cartoons, anime, video games, cosplay, fantasy, sci-fi, pop culture and all things geek” — was launched in 2006, and had in recent years branched out with additional SuperCons in Raleigh, NC and Louisville, KY.

"We are thrilled with the addition of Florida Supercon to the ReedPOP family,” Lance Fensterman, Global President of ReedPOP, said in a statement. “[Supercon founder] Mike Broder and his team have done an amazing job in making this show one that has incredible fan and industry support. We plan to spend time listening to the fans and exhibitors and then investing to build upon the awesome convention and continue to give the great fan base a fantastic experience.”

“I am extremely proud of what our team has created in Florida Supercon with the help of our amazing fans, guests, and exhibitors,” Broder added. “As fans ourselves, we look forward to watching as ReedPOP brings their global resources to Miami to elevate the fan experience.”

ReedPOP, a division of Reed Exhibitions which also launched in 2006 with the first New York Comic Con, has aggressively grown in the past 13 years, both domestically and abroad. Currently, its calendar includes more than 40 events including NYCC, Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, Oz Comic Con, Comic Con Seoul, Comic Con Africa, Comic Con Paris and Star Wars Celebration.

The next Florida Supercon is scheduled for July 4-7 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, with guests already confirmed including John Cusack, Felicia Day, Jason Isaacs and more.