ReedPop Launching Online Fan Hub for Cosplayers

Seen as a chance for ReedPop to build on events like New York Comic Con and Emerald City Comic Con, as well as its Global Championships of Cosplay competitions, Cosplay Central is being positioned as the core virtual hub for cosplayers worldwide, including interviews, tutorials, news and features relating to the hobby. Interviews already lined up for the site include L.A.-based cosplayer Ivy Doomkitty, onetime Mythbuster Adam Savage and the cast of Critical Role.

"I want Cosplay Central to be the go-to place for everything cosplay," editor-in-chief Kelsey Endter tells The Hollywood Reporter. "From tutorials to interviews to cosplay news, this will be the place to go — I see Cosplay Central being the main hub for the community. This will be the place where they can go to learn and bond with one another, and stand as a positive and welcoming space for all who are interested in cosplay."

The site, she continues, "is for anybody who is interested in cosplay; it can range from somebody who has been cosplaying for years and years, or those who are simply fascinated with the craft." Interestingly, she also describes it as a "go-to site for content publishers and creators looking to gather ideas and information for their own marketing and publishing research."

Endter counts herself as a longstanding part of the cosplay community, having been cosplaying since 2011 and attending conventions such as PAX East and Katsucon.

In her new role, Endter said that she hopes that she's able to "inspire people who have always wanted to cosplay, but have yet to join this amazing hobby." She adds, "Cosplaying allowed me to truly be myself, where I could combine my love for theater and pop culture. When ReedPop reached out to me about their vision with the site, I was ready to jump to the challenge."