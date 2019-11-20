Reedpop Partners with WarnerMedia For Crunchyroll Expo Events

In a statement accompanying the news, Lance Fensterman, president of Reedpop, said, "We are thrilled that the Reedpop team will work with Crunchyroll to deliver Crunchyroll Expo to anime fans. The Crunchyroll team has done an amazing job in making this show into what it’s become in just a few years. We know that fans continue to clamor for additional experiences hitting the cross-section of anime, manga and cartoons. We couldn’t be more excited to work with a brand as strong and dynamic as Crunchyroll is and we look forward to delivering an incredible experience for their fans.”

Mary Franklin, head of events at Crunchyroll, added, “Reedpop not only has the production expertise to help us expand and improve the shows each year, they also care deeply about pop culture fans.” It remains a priority for the company, she said, that “Crunchyroll Expo presents extraordinary anime experiences to fans.”