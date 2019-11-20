HEAT VISION

Reedpop Partners with WarnerMedia For Crunchyroll Expo Events

by Graeme McMillan
The New York Comic Con organizers will take over the running of the annual Japanese pop culture event starting in 2020.
Crunchyroll
Reedpop, the events organizer behind New York Comic Con, Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo and Star Wars Celebration, has added to its expansive portfolio of properties with the announcement of the addition of Japanese pop culture event Crunchyroll Expo.

Crunchyroll Expo launched in 2017 as an expansion of the WarnerMedia streaming platform Crunchyroll, with appearances from animators, voice actors and manga artists, with subsequent events being held annually. The partnership with Reedpop was announced days after Crunchyroll announced 2020’s Expo, to be held in San Jose across Labor Day weekend, with tickets going on sale Nov. 26.

In a statement accompanying the news, Lance Fensterman, president of Reedpop, said, "We are thrilled that the Reedpop team will work with Crunchyroll to deliver Crunchyroll Expo to anime fans. The Crunchyroll team has done an amazing job in making this show into what it’s become in just a few years. We know that fans continue to clamor for additional experiences hitting the cross-section of anime, manga and cartoons. We couldn’t be more excited to work with a brand as strong and dynamic as Crunchyroll is and we look forward to delivering an incredible experience for their fans.”

Mary Franklin, head of events at Crunchyroll, added, “Reedpop not only has the production expertise to help us expand and improve the shows each year, they also care deeply about pop culture fans.” It remains a priority for the company, she said, that “Crunchyroll Expo presents extraordinary anime experiences to fans.”

