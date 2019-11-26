'Reflections of Death' Puts James Bond's Comic Career in Overdrive

Vita Ayala and Danny Lore, the writers of the upcoming James Bond ongoing series launching in December, will contribute the framing story of the collection centering around Moneypenny.

Other creators involved in the collection include Greg Pak, Gail Simone, Benjamin Percy, Jordi Perez, Robert Carey, Eoin Marron and Kewber Baal. The cover comes from British illustrator Fay Dalton, whose work has previously appeared in the Folio Society’s editions of Fleming’s Bond novels Casino Royale, From Russia with Love and Moonraker.

“We're incredibly fortunate to work with so many talented creators, and of course they all want to write one of the most crucial characters in modern fiction!," Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and publisher, said in a statement. "Just in time for the new movie, for fans to enjoy a bounty of Bond too!"

James Bond in ‘Reflections of Death’ will be released in February 2020.