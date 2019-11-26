HEAT VISION

'Reflections of Death' Puts James Bond's Comic Career in Overdrive

by Graeme McMillan
The hardcover anthology will be released ahead of the 25th Bond movie, 'No Time to Die.'
Fay Dalton/Dynamite Entertainment
The hardcover anthology will be released ahead of the 25th Bond movie, 'No Time to Die.'

James Bond returns to the big screen next year, and Dynamite Entertainment  is marking the event with the release of James Bond in ‘Reflections of Death’, a hardcover anthology of stories from an all-star line-up of creators.

The 128-page book features more than 20 creators, including Andy Diggle, Mark Russell, and Luca Casalanguida, contributing “case files” of various Bond missions being investigated by Moneypenny as she works towards freeing herself from an unfortunate kidnap situation.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Vita Ayala and Danny Lore, the writers of the upcoming James Bond ongoing series launching in December, will contribute the framing story of the collection centering around Moneypenny.

Other creators involved in the collection include Greg Pak, Gail Simone, Benjamin Percy, Jordi Perez, Robert Carey, Eoin Marron and Kewber Baal. The cover comes from British illustrator Fay Dalton, whose work has previously appeared in the Folio Society’s editions of Fleming’s Bond novels Casino Royale, From Russia with Love and Moonraker.

“We're incredibly fortunate to work with so many talented creators, and of course they all want to write one of the most crucial characters in modern fiction!," Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and publisher, said in a statement. "Just in time for the new movie, for fans to enjoy a bounty of Bond too!"

James Bond in ‘Reflections of Death’ will be released in February 2020.

