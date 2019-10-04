HEAT VISION

Remastered 'Ghostbusters: The Video Game' Features Touching Tribute to Harold Ramis

by Ryan Parker
The beloved actor, who co-wrote and starred in the classic 1984 film, died in 2014 at age 69.
'Ghostbusters'   |   Photofest
The beloved actor, who co-wrote and starred in the classic 1984 film, died in 2014 at age 69.

The remastered edition of Ghostbusters: The Video Game dropped on Friday and if that was not cool enough for fans, the opening moments of the new game feature a touching message to one of the original film's stars.

After the opening scene, and before gameplay gets underway, a message appears on screen: "In loving memory of Harold Ramis." The beloved actor, best known as Egon Spengler from the Ghostbusters franchise, died in 2014. He was 69. 

Ghostbusters: The Video Game was originally released for the PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable and Nintendo Wii in 2009. It went on to sell over one million copies worldwide.

The game was well-received, both for its story and controls, but also because all four of the original cast members (Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Ramis) portrayed their respective characters. It was also the last time Ramis would play Egon (Aykroyd, Murray and Hudson appeared as cameos in the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, but not as their characters).

Aykroyd and Hudson will reprise their roles in Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters 2020 film. It is unclear if Murray will appear.

The remastered Ghostbusters: The Video Game is currently available for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows.

