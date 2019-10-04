Remastered 'Ghostbusters: The Video Game' Features Touching Tribute to Harold Ramis

Ghostbusters: The Video Game was originally released for the PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable and Nintendo Wii in 2009. It went on to sell over one million copies worldwide.

The game was well-received, both for its story and controls, but also because all four of the original cast members (Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Ramis) portrayed their respective characters. It was also the last time Ramis would play Egon (Aykroyd, Murray and Hudson appeared as cameos in the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, but not as their characters).

Aykroyd and Hudson will reprise their roles in Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters 2020 film. It is unclear if Murray will appear.

The remastered Ghostbusters: The Video Game is currently available for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows.