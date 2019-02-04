Michael B. Jordan's 'Without Remorse' Sets 2020 Release Date

Paramount is setting a date with John Clark.

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse will open on Sept. 18, 2020. The film is set to star Michael B. Jordan as John Clark, a former Navy SEAL and director of the elite counterterrorism unit Rainbow Six. Sicario: Day of the Soldado director Stefano Sollima is attached to direct the film.

Tom Clancy first introduced John Clark in the 1988 novel The Cardinal of the Kremlin. The character is considered Clancy's second most famous creation, after Jack Ryan. John Clark previously has been played by Willem Dafoe (1994's Clear and Present Danger, opposite Harrison Ford as Jack Ryan) and Liev Schreiber (2002's The Sum of All Fears, opposite Ben Affleck).

Jordan will produce Without Remorse alongside Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum and Corin Nemec. Paramount is also developing an adaptation of Clancy's 1998 novel Rainbow Six in hopes of creating a universe of Clancy properties.

Without Remorse will face off against Universal's The Croods 2, which is also set for Sept. 18, 2020.