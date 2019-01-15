Family Tragedy Turns to Horror in Comic 'The Replacer' (Exclusive)

After his father suffers a debilitating stroke, one young boy struggles to come to terms with what’s happened — not least of all because he’s convinced that what happened has a particularly demonic influence, even if no one else realizes it. Welcome to AfterShock Comics’ latest title, The Replacer.

Described as a “bizarre mashup of IT, The Exorcist and The Diving Bell and the Butterfly," the story will be told in one extra-length issue by writer Zac Thompson and artist Arjuna Susini. Dee Cunniffe will color the title.

Thompson, who’s also working on the upcoming Marvel Entertainment event Age of X-Man, said that the new graphic novel is something he’s been working on for some time, and that it comes from a place close to his heart.

“I’m excited for this to come out because this book is a rumination on my own life experience,” he explained. “My father suffered from a massive stroke when I was seven, and it took me a very long time to understand what that meant to me as a person and how much it changed the way I see the world. I'm excited for people to read a horror story with a different kind of lens, and to shine a light on how we treat people with disabilities.”

The 64-page special issue will be released digitally and in comic book stores April 24. Previews of Susini’s artwork can be seen below.