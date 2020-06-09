Replica of 'Gone in 60 Seconds' Car Coming in 2021

The Eleanor model will be the latest release from the Eaglemoss brand, which launched in 2013 to offer scale models of a number of famous vehicles from popular culture, including Back to the Future’d time-traveling DeLorean, the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, and James Bond’s beloved Aston Martin DB5. The Gone in 60 Seconds model is the result of a partnership with Denice Shakarian Halicki, widow of the writer, director and star of the 1974 original version, H.B. Halicki.

“I believe Eaglemoss Die-Cast Club’s meticulous attention to detail to Eleanor’s characteristics will be a thrill for fans of Eleanor and fun for everyone who enjoys and love cars… At a time when joy is a wonderful thing to have…” Halicki said in a statement.

The announcement of the Eaglemoss Die-Cast Club replica is announced today for a reason: the Cage/Jolie Gone in 60 Seconds remake was released 20 years ago exactly, on June 9, 2000. The Eleanor program will debut in the U.S. early next year, with fans able to pre-register for orders online right now. European fans can sign up at this link.