HEAT VISION

Replica of 'Gone in 60 Seconds' Car Coming in 2021

by Graeme McMillan
Eaglemoss will release a 1:8-scale model of the vehicle at the center of the high-speed thriller.
Eaglemoss
Eaglemoss will release a 1:8-scale model of the vehicle at the center of the high-speed thriller.

Two decades after she drove into theaters and audience’s hearts, Eleanor is set to ride again, with Eaglemoss Die-Cast Club announcing a 1:8 scale model of the beloved car from the Nic Cage/Angelina Jolie action thriller Gone in 60 Seconds.

The model, released through a subscription program, will feature working headlights and tail lights, turning front wheels (operated by the steering wheel), opening hood and trunk, and the car’s “Go Baby Go” gearshift.

Heat Vision breakdown

The Eleanor model will be the latest release from the Eaglemoss brand, which launched in 2013 to offer scale models of a number of famous vehicles from popular culture, including Back to the Future’d time-traveling DeLorean, the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, and James Bond’s beloved Aston Martin DB5. The Gone in 60 Seconds model is the result of a partnership with Denice Shakarian Halicki, widow of the writer, director and star of the 1974 original version, H.B. Halicki.

“I believe Eaglemoss Die-Cast Club’s meticulous attention to detail to Eleanor’s characteristics will be a thrill for fans of Eleanor and fun for everyone who enjoys and love cars… At a time when joy is a wonderful thing to have…” Halicki said in a statement.

The announcement of the Eaglemoss Die-Cast Club replica is announced today for a reason: the Cage/Jolie Gone in 60 Seconds remake was released 20 years ago exactly, on June 9, 2000. The Eleanor program will debut in the U.S. early next year, with fans able to pre-register for orders online right now. European fans can sign up at this link.


HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Bill & Ted Ride Again in First Tailer For 'Face the Music'
    by Ryan Parker
  2. 'Chernobyl' Director Johan Renck to Helm 'The Last of Us' HBO Pilot
    by Mia Galuppo
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Aaron Couch
  5. by Richard Newby
LATEST NEWS
1.
Netflix's 'Special' Creator Reflects on Man-on-Man Sex on TV
by Ryan O’Connell, As told to Chris Gardner
2.
Replica of 'Gone in 60 Seconds' Car Coming in 2021
by Graeme McMillan
3.
Black Stars, Activists to Take Over White A-Lister Instagram Accounts In #ShareTheMicNow Campaign
by Abid Rahman
4.
Daniel Radcliffe Responds to J.K. Rowling: "Transgender Women Are Women"
by Alex Ritman
5.
Spike Lee Reflects on Police Brutality Since 'Do the Right Thing' on 'Tonight Show'
by Katie Kilkenny