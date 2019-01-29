'Resident Evil 2' Remake Ships 3 Million Copies in First Week

The new version of the 1998 survival horror classic has now put franchise sales over 88 million global units sold.

The virus has spread.

Capcom disclosed on Tuesday that its remake of Resident Evil 2 has shipped three million units globally in its first week of sales for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Originally released in 1998 for the Sony PlayStation console, Resident Evil 2 sold nearly five million copies in its lifetime, making it survival horror's best-selling franchise on a single console and the fourth best-selling title in the series. Now, over 20 years later, the remake of the game has risen from the grave and helped raise overall Resident Evil sales to 88 million units total in the franchise's 23-year history.

The success of Resident Evil 2's remake follows Capcom's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which has sold over 6 million copies since its release in 2017.

While Resident Evil 2's big sales are a definite win for Capcom, don't expect any other remakes in the franchise in the near future. "All of our efforts and focus are on Resident Evil 2 at the moment," producer Tsuyoshi Kanda recently told The Hollywood Reporter.