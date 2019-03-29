'The Island of Dr. Moreau' Comic Launching This Summer

It’s been more than 120 years since readers first discovered the horrible truth behind the experiments of one Dr. Moreau on a remote isle in the Pacific Ocean, but the likes of M’ling, Ape-Man and the Sayer of the Law are about to live again as Ted Adams, Gabriel Rodriguez and IDW Publishing have announced a new comic book mini-series, H.G. Wells’ The Island of Dr. Moreau, at WonderCon in Anaheim.

The new adaptation sees IDW founder Adams team with the acclaimed artist and co-creator of Locke & Key to revive and remodel the 19th century science fiction classic for a new audience — which involves changing the gender of Wells’ protagonist while preserving the era and plot of the original. (Sorry, fans of Edward Prendick; it’s Ellen, now.)

“Wells’ novel is as relevant today as when he wrote it in 1896,” Adams said in a statement. “It addresses the subject of the thin line that separates men from beasts and the question that all scientists should ask themselves: ‘Just because we can do something, does that mean we should?’”

Unusually, Rodriguez and Adams will be telling The Island entirely in double-page spreads, to “provide a vivid, immersive experience for the reader,” according to the artist, who called it “a format that builds a rich world for the characters and presents the mystery and terror in a thrilling and concise way.”

He added, “We also push the boundaries of the Beast Folk’s design to a point where familiar animal shapes, imbued with traces of human expression, feel genuinely disturbing. It’s been an exciting challenge to capture the fundamental wonder and horror of the novel.”

H.G. Wells’ The Island of Dr. Moreau will be released in two issues, with the first released in July.