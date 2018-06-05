Marvel Launching 'Return of Wolverine' Miniseries

After the Death and subsequent Hunt, Marvel Entertainment has announced that September will see the much-anticipated Return of Wolverine in a new series by the creators responsible for offing him in the first place, Steve McNiven and Charles Soule.

Logan, who debuted in 1974’s The Incredible Hulk No. 180, was killed in 2014’s four-issue Death of Wolverine miniseries. He made his return to Marvel’s comic book universe in last year’s Marvel Legacy No. 1, in possession of one of the Infinity Stones, before appearing in a number of Marvel titles in the first three months of 2018 as part of a “Where is Wolverine?” promotion that led into six linked Hunt for Wolverine comic book titles. This September, he’ll finally be found…and found as a changed man.

“I thought this was a real opportunity to do things that would make him feel new and fresh in a way; if you come back from the dead, it should mean something,” Soule told Marvel.com. “One of the outwardly physical manifestations of that is that now, from time to time, his claws — once they’re popped — they can heat up. They can get really hot.”

Return of Wolverine is being described at Marvel as the third part of a trilogy that runs through the four-part Death of Wolverine and 18-part Hunt for Wolverine storylines. This final chapter is scheduled to run just five issues, but it’s not the end of the story for the character — a regular Wolverine title is expected to launch after Return wraps up.

Despite how it seems, Marvel’s comic book line hasn’t been absent a Wolverine since Logan’s 2014 death; not only did Laura Kinney, aka the clone X-23, step up to claim the title in the critically acclaimed series All-New Wolverine, but a version of Logan from the future of an alternate timeline ended up in the Marvel Universe as the lead character of the Old Man Logan series.

Return of Wolverine launches Sept. 19.