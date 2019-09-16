Revenge Thriller 'Kill Whitey Donovan' Brings A New Flavor to the Civil War

"I'd written Kill Whitey Donovan as a [novel] about ten years ago in between Gabriel Adam books, fascinated by this notion of how external and internal expectations guide identity," Duncan said in a statement about the series. "Hattie represented the external struggle and Anna the internal. I wanted to explore those ideas on this Inferno-esque journey during the Civil War, which was basically this war for identity and, I thought, the perfect backdrop for the story."

What had been a novel became a comic book when Duncan befriended 12-Gauge Comics publisher Keven Gardner, which led to the addition of Barahona to the project.

"Brian Stelfreeze, who is a friend and became a sort of mentor to me when I lived in Atlanta, approached me with the idea and introduced me to Keven and Sydney," the artist explained. "I always like to draw stories where the characters really go through something physically and the period the story takes place in is really interesting to me. Keven and Sydney are just great people who have a lot of respect for artists, and so they gave me total freedom."

The first issue of the series, featuring a cover by 12-Gauge’s Jason Pearson, will be available digitally and in comic book stores Dec. 4.