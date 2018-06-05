'Yoku's Island Express': Game Review

It can be hard to summarize Swedish game developer Villa Gorilla's first title, Yoku's Island Express, but if there was one word to encapsulate the explorative action-adventure game that incorporates Studio Ghibli-inspired visuals with the classic gameplay of old school pinball, it is this: inventive.

The new game — available for download now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC — is a mashup of genres from classic Metroidvania (a subgenre of action games inspired by Nintendo and Konami classics Metroid and Castlevania that emphasizes exploration in a semi-open world setting) to platforming to, yes, pinball. The player controls a plucky little dung beetle named Yoku, deposited on the picturesque Mokumana Island, a land full of endearing, albeit often bizarre, characters and creatures.

Yoku has arrived at a moment of much consternation for the island's inhabitants as the towering protector of the tropical isle, Mokumana, has been attacked an put into a deep slumber. The interpid beetle is also tasked with taking over the mantle of the island's postmaster, which has the player moving across the surprisingly vast world depositing letters in mailboxes and delivering colorful packages to even more colorful characters.

As a dung beetle, the player moves around with a large bauble of...well, dung. The hardpacked substance, while not entirely sanitary, does make for a truly unique and fundamentally satisfying gameplay mechanic, however, as the player will send Yoku bouncing up sheer cliffs, through impossibly tight corridors and down elaborate track systems as they explore every nook and cranny of the island in their quest to unite the island's elders, adhere to the postman's code and awaken the ancient island god from his nap.

As with games in the Metroidvania style, Yoku's Island Express drops the player in a massive, open world. Many areas at the beginning of the game are off-limits until further gameplay opens up new moves, tools and abilities that make more of the interconnected map accessible. The combination of exploration and pinball mechanics is a true joy, and neither get old or feel overused.

What ties it all together is the absolutely beautiful art design and the various, fully realized locales across the map. From noxious pits to deep cavernous caves dripping with precipitation to rainbow-hued waterfalls, the island of Makumana is a gorgeous sight to behold and even more fun to explore.

Gameplay is fastpaced and frenetic, but never overly frustrating. The incorporation of puzzles and quick-trigger controller manipulation while bouncing the adorable Yoku with pinball bumpers never gets old and feels genuinely satisfying when a new segment is cleared.

Under all the action is an impressive score with tracks so instantly catchy that players will no doubt find themselves whistling tunes hours after setting down the controller.

While the game's main narrative is short (a playthrough can be done in one long session or easily over the course of a weekend) there are enough extras and collectibles to attract post-game play for a number of additional hours.

With exceptional level design, gameplay, music, visuals and charm (not to mention a $19.99 price point) Yoku's Island Express is a welcome addition to any gamers' library and should be applauded for taking an innovative leap forward in the platforming and Metroidvania genres. It also puts Villa Gorilla on a short list of indie developers to watch.