Rian Johnson Calls Pandering to 'Star Wars' Fans a "Mistake"

Johnson did not attend the premiere of Rise of Skywalker, which was held Monday night in Hollywood.

However, he was a guest during a recent radio.com interview on the “Swings & Mrs.” podcast during which he was asked about trying to please fans compared to telling a radically new story.

“I think approaching any creative process with [the purpose of making fandoms happy] would be a mistake that would lead to probably the exact opposite result,” Johnson said. “Even my experience as a fan, you know if I’m coming into something, even if it’s something that I think I want, if I see exactly what I think I want on the screen, it’s like ‘oh, okay,’ it might make me smile and make me feel neutral about the thing and I won’t really think about it afterwards, but that’s not really going to satisfy me.”

It is unclear if Johnson has seen Rise of Skywalker. He was not directly asked about the film during the interview.

"What I’m aiming for every time I sit down in a theater is to have the experience [I had] with Empire Strikes Back, something that’s emotionally resonant and feels like it connects up and makes sense and really gets to the heart of what this thing is and in a way that I never could have seen coming.”

He concluded, "I want to be shocked, I want to be surprised, I want to be thrown off-guard, I want to have things recontextualized, I want to be challenged as a fan when I sit down in the theater."

The Rise of Skywalker is directed and co-written by J.J. Abrams, who also took the helm for The Force Awakens.

Johnson said on the podcast his script for Last Jedi was completed before Force Awakens was released in theaters, so he did not craft his story based off reaction to that film, nor did he allow fan theories to influence his radically different story. Last Jedi holds a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, but has a dismal 43 percent audience score.

Johnson just wrote and directed Knives Out, which was a critical and box office success.

Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.