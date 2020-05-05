HEAT VISION

Rick Moranis Makes Rare Appearance to Talk 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' on Disney+ Series

by Ryan Parker
The actor made headlines when it was announced he would reprise his classic character for the series reboot, titled 'Shrunk.'
'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids'   |   Buena Vista Pictures/Photofest
The actor made headlines when it was announced he would reprise his classic character for the series reboot, titled 'Shrunk.'

Fans in need of a long-awaited Rick Moranis fix are in luck as the beloved (and reclusive) actor is back on the small screen to talk about one of his projects on the big screen. 

Moranis, who has mainly been out of the public eye since the mid-90s, appears in the new Disney+ series Prop Culture for an episode focused on the 1989 classic, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

The 67-year-old actor, sporting a short beard, talked about what it is was like to work on the film, in which he plays scientist and inventor Wayne Szalinski whose shrinking machine wreaks havoc on his children and the neighbors' kids. 

The actor (who is not retired, just very picky about roles) told Disney + host Dan Lanigan that he only kept a few props from the slew of films he did in the '80s and '90s, but they were always the same items. 

"The only thing I did save from the movies I was in, because I was using prescription glasses, I would usually take a pair of glasses," Moranis said. "I also kept a few 8 x10 photos and used to raise money at auctions. Everything is gone now." 

Mornais made headlines (and was the No. 1 Twitter trend) when it was announced in February that he would reprise the role of Szalinski once again in the upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot starring Josh Gad titled Shrunk

Moranis tells Lanigan Honey, I Shrunk the Kids still holds up thanks to director Joe Johnston, who is also back in the director's chair for Shrunk.

"He had the vision of this in his head and on that movie, I was really an actor," he said. "I think I drove him crazy a couple of times because I was trying to get more comedy into it. I was always looking for how to disrupt and get some more jokes in and poor Joe just wanted to make a movie." 

David Hoberman is producing Shrunk, with Todd Rosenberg penning the script.

