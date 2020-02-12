Rick Moranis Returning for 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' Reboot
Rick Moranis is returning to one of the franchises he helped build. The actor will appear in Disney's upcoming reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Joe Johnston, he helmed the original, will direct the new take, with Josh Gad attached to star as the son to Moranis' character, Wayne Szalinski. David Hoberman is producing the reboot, with Todd Rosenberg penning the script.
Moranis starred in the 1989 original as a scientist whose children stumble upon one of his experiments in their family's home and end up shrinking themselves down to the size of bugs. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids spawned a 1992 theatrical sequel, Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, as well as a straight-to-DVD continuation, 1997's Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. Moranis appeared in all three.
Moranis is known for a number of seminal comedy roles, including Ghostbusters and Spaceballs.
