Rick Moranis Returning for 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' Reboot

Josh Gad is starring in the new take from Disney.

Rick Moranis is returning to one of the franchises he helped build. The actor will appear in Disney's upcoming reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Joe Johnston, he helmed the original, will direct the new take, with Josh Gad attached to star as the son to Moranis' character, Wayne Szalinski. David Hoberman is producing the reboot, with Todd Rosenberg penning the script.

Heat Vision breakdown