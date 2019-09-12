Can Nintendo Spark Another Gaming Fitness Revolution?

The success of Wii Fit was staggering. More than 18 million units — $2 billion in worldwide sales — were sold over the 18 months following the game's launch. Utilizing a platform peripheral that tracked player's balance, weight and stance, Wii Fit offered a collection of minigames that made exercise into a fun experience for many who may have been reticent to take their first steps toward a healthier lifestyle.

While Wii Fit can be pointed to as the single title and accessory that really took exergaming into the mainstream, the genre had existed over two decades before. In 1982, Atari debuted the Joyboard, a black pad resembling a scale that would most likely be found in a brutalist German hotel or Dracula's lavatory which was packed with the tech of an Atari 2600 controller. Players would stand on the Joyboard to hit the slopes in Mogul Maniac, which emulated the bobbing weave of slalom skiing.

While the Joyboard was a commercial failure, it wasn't the only planned fitness add-on from Atari. The Atari Puffer (not a fish) was to be a device which attached to exercise bikes, making the fitness equipment the controller. Pedal faster, make your car go. Huff and puff to get Dig Dug to shovel more dirt. Et cetera. Ultimately, the project was scrapped and never made its way to the market as Atari declared bankruptcy following the video game crash of 1983.

A few years later, however, Nintendo, along with Bandai, dipped a sweaty toe into the exergaming waters. The Power Pad, launched in the U.S. in 1988, was a mat equipped with various pressure sensors corresponding to input controls on the Nintendo Entertainment System. The accessory worked with a number of different NES games, most of which were sports-themed. Total sales figures for the accessory are not publicly available.

Over the next decade-and-a-half a number of other companies tried their hand at exergaming, from massive, expensive rigs such as the Tectrix VR Bike (a recumbent exercise bike rigged to a CRT display that retailed for a whopping $28,000 in its heyday) to elaborate arcade cabinets such as Konami's Dance Dance Revolution, which later made its way to home consoles via its own set of peripheral add-ons.

It wasn't until Wii Fit that the trend really broke wide open. Nintendo signaled to the gaming industry that this was a market with potential, if the price was made right (Wii Fit launched with a $90 price tag) and the game itself was engaging (players used their customizable Mii character to track their progress). Wii Fit Plus, a 2009 follow-up, has sold over 21 million copies in its lifetime (slightly below the original game's 22.8 million) but 2013's Wii Fit U was unable to emulate the success, likely because it fell on the outside of the exergaming craze its predecessors created.

Whether the Ring Fit can reach the lofty heights of Wii Fit remains to be seen. The latest exergaming peripheral from Nintendo launches Oct. 18 for $80. What Ring Fit does show is that Nintendo continues to be unafraid of unique approaches to gaming.

The Switch itself has shaken up the industry, with its ability to go from docked gaming on a big screen to handheld console in an instant. Meanwhile, in 2018, the company revealed the Nintendo Labo, a series of cardboard DIY construction kits that transformed the Switch (and the player) into a robot, a fishing rod or a racecar, among other arrangements. A massive swing for innovation or a misguided step from a company drunk on its power is an opinion that lies in the eye of the beholder, but regardless of Labo's successes or failures (just shy of 1.4 million units have sold worldwide), the move was a bold one.

Ring Fit Adventure, if nothing else, is Nintendo flexing its creative prowess and offering a product that its competitors are either incapable, or disinterested, in providing. As AR and VR tech have advanced considerably since Wii Fit's glory days in the late aughts, Ring Fit also has the benefit of a more responsive and adaptive control scheme. Even if it can't spark another home fitness revolution, Ring Fit hints at a company unafraid to give more "out there" concepts considerable backing, and maybe help gamers shed a few pounds in the process.